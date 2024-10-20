Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 126,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

