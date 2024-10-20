Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

