Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 294,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $137.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

