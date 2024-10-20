Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) Insider Sells £58,272.24 in Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Boyes sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £58,272.24 ($76,093.29).

Barratt Redrow Price Performance

Shares of Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 488.10 ($6.37) on Friday. Barratt Redrow plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449 ($5.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 496.10 ($6.48).

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

