Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) Insider Sells £58,272.24 in Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Boyes sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £58,272.24 ($76,093.29).
Barratt Redrow Price Performance
Shares of Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 488.10 ($6.37) on Friday. Barratt Redrow plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449 ($5.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 496.10 ($6.48).
Barratt Redrow Company Profile
