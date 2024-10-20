Baron Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

