Baron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,818,000 after purchasing an additional 586,781 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,211,000 after buying an additional 494,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

