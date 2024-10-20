Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $486.10 million and $33.69 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001601 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,351,672,830,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,351,672,830,528 with 154,494,015,585,262,688 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $42,033,672.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

