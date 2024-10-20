B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 8112477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 16.6% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 72.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

