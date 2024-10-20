Axie Infinity Price Hits $5.19 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00007567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $790.69 million and $91.23 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,563.00 or 1.00007203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00065729 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,420,546 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,411,881.44928834 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.21011708 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $84,824,075.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.