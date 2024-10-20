Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Lifted by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 13.5% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $57,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $97.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.51.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

