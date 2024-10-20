Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSD opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

