Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC owned 0.21% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 743,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.