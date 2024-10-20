Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC owned about 47.36% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $6.08 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.