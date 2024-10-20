Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Invests $335,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

