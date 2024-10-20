Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

