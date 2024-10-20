Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Price Performance

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 378,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97,404 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Asure Software by 25.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 43,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.