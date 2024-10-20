Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Financial Review

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) and Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allianz and Assicurazioni Generali”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $174.99 billion 0.74 $9.24 billion $2.43 13.56 Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A $0.62 23.66

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Assicurazioni Generali. Allianz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assicurazioni Generali, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 0 0 1 4.00 Assicurazioni Generali 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allianz and Assicurazioni Generali, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Assicurazioni Generali’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.48% 15.52% 0.96% Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allianz beats Assicurazioni Generali on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies. The company also provides equity and fixed-income funds, and alternative products. The company was formerly known as Assicurazioni Generali Austro-Italiche and changed its name to Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. in 1848. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

