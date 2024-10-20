ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $636.80 and traded as low as $559.38. ASM International shares last traded at $563.52, with a volume of 16,315 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.64.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.59). ASM International had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASM International NV will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

