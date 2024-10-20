ASD Price Tops $0.0347 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03421417 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,223,660.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

