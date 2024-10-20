ASD Price Hits $0.0341 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03420479 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,226,110.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

