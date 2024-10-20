Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $57.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of ARVN opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.97. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arvinas by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,329,000 after buying an additional 536,295 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 32.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 610,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arvinas by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

