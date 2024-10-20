Artis Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of ARESF opened at $5.98 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
