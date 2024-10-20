ARPA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $64.69 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, ARPA has traded up 9% against the dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. ARPA has a total market cap of $64.69 million and $8.76 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04183265 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $7,315,493.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

