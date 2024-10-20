Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $80,106.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,708.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.94.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.3% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.5% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 17.5% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.