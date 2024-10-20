Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.19 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03). Approximately 2,555,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,544,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Ariana Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of £37.97 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.35.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

