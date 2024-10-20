Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ARDC opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $15.49.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
