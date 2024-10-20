Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

