ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.95 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 7.64 ($0.10). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 574,564 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

ANGLE Trading Up 3.2 %

ANGLE Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.80 million, a PE ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.92.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

