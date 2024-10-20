ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.95 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 7.64 ($0.10). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 574,564 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.
