Analyzing Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fastenal and Cool Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal 15.54% 33.54% 25.33% Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fastenal and Cool Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal $7.48 billion 5.96 $1.16 billion $2.01 38.76 Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.43) N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than Cool Technologies. Cool Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastenal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.4% of Fastenal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cool Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fastenal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fastenal and Cool Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal 0 7 2 0 2.22 Cool Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastenal presently has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.86%.

Summary

Fastenal beats Cool Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations customers; non-residential construction market; farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. The company's mobile power generation system enables work trucks to generate electric power by running an in-chassis generator. Its heat dispersion technology is based on proprietary composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture for use in various product platforms, such as electric motors, pumps, turbines, bearings, and vehicle components. The company was formerly known as HPEV, Inc. and changed its name to Cool Technologies, Inc. in August 2015. Cool Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

