Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) PT at $17.14

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,782,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,820,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,784,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 301,747 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

