Analysts Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $54.50

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 80,868 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $60.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

