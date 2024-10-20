Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $228.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.95 and a 200 day moving average of $221.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

