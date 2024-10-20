Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research firms have commented on AMPX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $1.40 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.