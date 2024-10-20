Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.48.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.15. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

