Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

