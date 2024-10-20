Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Shopify by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Shopify by 11.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore upped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.