Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $136,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.9% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 188.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 97.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 76.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.52. 579,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

