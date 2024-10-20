Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 14,447 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $152,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,565,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $453.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.63. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $455.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

