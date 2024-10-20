Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,495,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,943 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $198,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Baker Hughes by 109.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 19.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.3 %

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $36.40. 6,345,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.