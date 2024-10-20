Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 398.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $178,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Informatica by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Informatica by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 69,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Informatica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Informatica stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,341.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Informatica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

