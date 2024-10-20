Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $333,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 189,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $117.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

