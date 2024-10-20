Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $277.82 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 851,022 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $277,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $90.99. 328,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

