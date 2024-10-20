Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 69,459 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $251,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,233. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

