Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 10,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 19,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The company has a market cap of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

