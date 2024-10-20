Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$20.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$20.00 price target on Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.70.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AC

Air Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.28 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.47 and a 52-week high of C$20.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.