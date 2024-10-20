AI Transportation Acquisition (NASDAQ:AITR) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 354,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 808% from the average daily volume of 39,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Institutional Trading of AI Transportation Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

