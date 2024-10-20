Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACET. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 790.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 363,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $62,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 467,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 478.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 113,115 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.