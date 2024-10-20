Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as high as $12.25. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 12,892 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

