Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,755,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 274,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after purchasing an additional 289,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $327.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.30. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

