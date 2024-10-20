Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $182.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

